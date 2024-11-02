4 new car launches to watch out for in November 

Published Nov 02, 2024

The festive season saw several new car launches. Keeping the momentum going, there are more new cars lined up in November. Check them out 

Maruti Suzuki eVX - Maruti’s first all-electric offering will make its global debut on November 4 in Milan, Italy

The eVX will be a global model and will also spawn a Toyota offering. Both will offer a range of about 500 km from a 60 kWh battery pack

Skoda Kylaq - Skoda Auto India will debut its subcompact SUV for India on November 6

The Skoda Kylaq subcompact SUV will be a made-in-India model and is set to go on sale in early 2025 

New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire - One of Maruti’s bestsellers, the new Dzire is all set to go on sale on November 11 with an all-new design language 

The new Dzire will also get the latest 1.2-litre petrol engine from the Swift and segment-first features like an electric sunroof

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance - The top-spec C-Class will arrive on November 12 packing a monstrous 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 469 bhp 

The new C 63 AMG will also get hybrid assistance boosting power output by 571 bhp and a whopping 1020 Nm of peak torque
