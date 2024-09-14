Actor Ajith Kumar buys swanky new Porsche 911 GT3 RS, worth over 3.5 crore

Tamil film actor Ajith Kumar recently acquired a Porsche 911 GT3 RS to grace his garage. He is seen posing with the car in a white shade sporting a carbon fibre hood. The sport-bred and track-focused but road-legal car is made in limited numbers which makes it difficult to purchase one.

His wife took used social media to showcase the husband's swanky new ride to fans. Her caption mentioned, “He’s got the Car, the Style and my HEART (two heart emojis)." The actor is seen in popular movies such as Amarkalam, Dheena, Villain, Varalaru and Billa and has won three Filmfare awards for his acting. His fans often refer to him as ‘Thala’ and ‘Ultimate Star’.

Ajith Kumar buys Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Engine and performance

The 911 GT3 RS is no less than a beast housing a 4,000 cc six-cylinder engine in flat configuration mated to a 7-speed PDK transmission with short gear ratios. This motor has been tuned to produce 518 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 465 Nm of peak torque at 6,300 rpm. The unit revs all the way up to 9,000 rpms.

The GT3 RS sprints from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.2 seconds and keeps going before it hits the electronic speed limiter at a top speed of 296 km/h. It has three driving modes including Normal, Sport and Track. The Porsche has three-step adjustable traction control, active suspension and adjustable differentials with locking and variable torque distribution technology which Porsche calls PTV Plus.

Ajith Kumar buys Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Pricing

The pricing of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS starts at ₹3.5 crore ex-showroom. This number can keep increasing with every optional package you add. There are a host of different customisation options that Porsche offers including changing the colour of your interiors, seat stitching colours and much more.

