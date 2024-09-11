2025 Bentley Flying Spur launched with a hybrid V8 and 829 km range

The 2025 Bentley Flying Spur has just been unveiled and the luxury grand tourer that was initially slated for an August release gets a 771 bhp hybrid V8 powertrain. The fourth generation of the Flying Spur ditches the old W12 engine for a more efficient alternative and comes with subtle design changes that maintain the general look of the outgoing model. The 2025 Flying Spur is Bentley’s latest rival to the Rolls Royce Ghost and the Crewe brand is going to kick off its launch with the Speed variant.

Bentley is offering a ‘First Edition’ model to celebrate the arrival of the Flying Spur Speed. With it, the car gets exclusive exterior badging along with Animated Welcome Lamps and stainless steel treadplates with ‘First Edition’ lettering.

The cabin is treated with First Edition emblems on each seat along with a list of features that are optional on the regular model. This includes the Wellness Seating configuration that provides comfort features such as auto climate and posture settings.

2025 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid: Design

The interior of the Flying Spur features leather combined with Dinamica fabric and the doors are treated with 3D leather inserts that extend till the pillars. The seats come with automated heating and ventilation functionality. (Bentley)

While the four-door saloon looks almost identical to the outgoing model, Bentley has fitted a new grille with reworked air curtains that flank it on either side. The bumper is shaped more aggressively than before with deeper contours, and the car rides on new 22-inch alloy wheels although there are numerous options for buyers to choose from.

The interior is treated with leather combined with motorsport-inspired Dinamica fabric. The doors are dressed up with 3D leather panels that stretch from the doors to the A-pillars on either end. While there is a set range of colour options to choose from, interested buyers can individually configure every little detail.

The car is fitted with a Bentley Signature Audio System as standard but a 16-channel Bang & Olufsen system or a 21-channel Naim for Bentley are available as options.

2025 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid: Powertrain highlights

Bentley has ditched the old W12 engine for a more efficient twin-turbocharged V8 that makes 584 bhp by itself. In combination with the electric motor, the unit is capable of 771 bhp, 1,000 Nm of torque, and can go for 829 km at a single stretch. (Bentley)

The new Bentley Flying Spur arrives with an Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain which pairs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 making 584 bhp with a 187 bhp electric motor. Combined, the entire power unit makes 771 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. With the eight-speed dual clutch gearbox, the Flying Spur soars from 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds and hits a top speed of 285 kmph.

The 2025 Flying Spur is built on the Bentley Performance Active Chassis that brings all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering. The car features the Bentley Dynamic Ride system that incorporates twin-valve dampers to adapt to the driving situation.

With the 25.9 kWh battery, the Spur is able to tap into a zero-emission EV-only range of 76 km, and the battery can charge fully within 2 hours and 45 minutes. In this EV mode, the driver is able to access 187 bhp and 450 Nm of torque, with a top speed limited to 140 kmph. With a full battery and fuel tank, the Flying Spur is able to go on for 829 km at a stretch.

The new Bentley Flying Spur is going to reach India as a Completely Built Unit, and while the release date has not been mentioned, it is expected to come in 2025. Pricing of the previous model started under approximately ₹1.67 crore with no upper limit, and the 2025 Spur is expected to go higher.

