HT Auto
Home Auto News 19,400 Road Accidents Occurred Due To Loss Of Control By Driver In 2021: Report

19,400 road accidents occurred due to loss of control by driver in 2021: Report

A total of 19,478 road accidents occurred in 2021 due to loss of control by the driver due to inappropriate speed, distraction or misjudging a curve, which claimed 9,150 lives while 19,077 people were injured, according to a report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

By: PTI
| Updated on: 30 Dec 2022, 15:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Loss of control by the driver due to inappropriate speed, distraction or misjudging a curve was one of the major reasons behind road accidents in India last year. (File photo) (ANI)
Loss of control by the driver due to inappropriate speed, distraction or misjudging a curve was one of the major reasons behind road accidents in India last year. (File photo) (ANI)
Loss of control by the driver due to inappropriate speed, distraction or misjudging a curve was one of the major reasons behind road accidents in India last year. (File photo) (ANI)
Loss of control by the driver due to inappropriate speed, distraction or misjudging a curve was one of the major reasons behind road accidents in India last year. (File photo)

The report titled 'Road accidents in India -- 2021', said the nature of accident or collision types at aggregate national-level data shows an increase in 2021 compared to 2020.

India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early on Friday.

"Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday," Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said.

A total of 4,12,432 road accidents occurred in 2021, which claimed 1,53,972 lives while 3,84,448 people were injured.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹26.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
1890 cc
₹28.57 - 31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw K 1600 Gtl
₹28.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Springfield (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Springfield
₹30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
1868 cc
₹31.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

According to the report,hit from the back (21.2per cent) accounted for the largest share in total accidents and the total number of persons killed (18.6 per cent) during 2021 followed by 'head on collision'(18.5per cent) and (17.7 per cent), respectively.

Head-on collisions are known to occur on roads with narrow lanes, sharp curves, unseparated lanes for two-way traffic and also busy stretches.

According to the report, the other major types of collision which caused death are 'hit & run' (16.8per cent) and 'hit from the side' (11.9per cent).

The Motor Vehicle Amendment Act 2019 provides for enhanced rates of 2, 00,000 on the death of a victim in a hit and run as against 25,000 earlier.

A hit from the back or a rear-end collision occurs when a vehicle crashes into the one in front of it.

Common factors contributing to rear-end collisions include the driver's lack of attention or distraction, tailgating (back to back) at junctions, panic stops and reduced traction due to wet weather or worn pavement.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2022, 15:00 PM IST
TAGS: road accident MoRTH
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Mahindra
Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars of the year
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Porsche_1658129283378
Porsche is spot on with its headlights game

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bajaj CT125X: 5 things you should know
Bajaj CT125X: 5 things you should know
Rishabh Pant accident: Why cars catch fire and what to do
Rishabh Pant accident: Why cars catch fire and what to do
19,400 road accidents occurred due to loss of control by driver in 2021: Report
19,400 road accidents occurred due to loss of control by driver in 2021: Report
Overspeeding claimed more lives in India last year among all road accidents
Overspeeding claimed more lives in India last year among all road accidents
Centre to push Indian auto industry to double its growth
Centre to push Indian auto industry to double its growth

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city