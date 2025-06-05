Hyundai Venue, Exter and more now get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but there's a catch

Hyundai Motor India has announced that models like the Grand i10 Nios , Exter , Verna , Aura , Venue N Line and Venue will now get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This has been done using a wired to wireless adapter. The company had first introduced the adapter with the Hyundai Alcazar . With the latest update, the entire lineup of Hyundai in India can be had with wireless mobile phone connectivity.

The new wired to wireless adapter is claimed to enhance the convenience and ease of using the infotainment system. Whether navigating maps or streaming music, the wireless adapter enables users to access their mobile apps (as supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) directly through the vehicle's infotainment system.

With the new Wired to Wireless Adapter, HMIL continues to focus on offering cutting-edge features, smart technology and future-ready mobility solutions that resonate with the evolving needs of Indian customers. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, stated that the Wired to Wireless Adapter reaffirms the company’s commitment to offering accessible and advanced connectivity solutions across the product range.

Hyundai Verna: New variants added

Along with the introduction of the wired to wireless adapter for Grand i10 Nios, Exter, Verna, Aura, Venue N Line and Venue, Hyundai has also updated the Verna lineup with new variants. The new Hyundai Verna SX+ is priced starting at ₹13.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the higher spec iVT variant is priced at a premium to the manual at ₹15.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Verna is available with either a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit. The 1.5-litre NA petrol engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and IVT, while it churns out 114 bhp peak power and 143.8 Nm of maximum torque.

The new variant of the Hyundai Verna gets multiple features including a Bose 8 speaker system, leather seat upholstery, ventilated and heated front seats, front parking sensors, LED headlamps and more such modern conveniences. Prior to this, the carmaker had updated the Hyundai Alcazar lineup with a new variant.

