The Exter has received new variants as the OEM rejigged the lineup
The SUV has received S, S+ and SX Tech trims in latest product lineup update
The SUV costs between ₹7.73 lakh and ₹9.53 lakh (ex-showroom)
S is one of the entry-level trims of Exter
It gets a reverse parking camera, stability programme, hill start assist, 15-inch styled steel wheels and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring
The S+ variant is priced ₹20,000 over the S trim and it gets a sunroof, rear AC vents and power adjustable ORVMs
The SX Tech trim of the Hyundai Exter is priced ₹58,000 over the S+ variant
It comes with push button start, dashcam with dual set up, climate control with rear AC vents and projector headlamps
Besides that, Hyundai S and S+ Executive variants come with CNG powertrain choices