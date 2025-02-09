Hyundai Exter is one of the high selling cars from the automaker

Published Feb 09, 2025

The Exter has received new variants as the OEM rejigged the lineup

The SUV has received S, S+ and SX Tech trims in latest product lineup update

The SUV costs between 7.73 lakh and 9.53 lakh (ex-showroom)

S is one of the entry-level trims of Exter

It gets a reverse parking camera, stability programme, hill start assist, 15-inch styled steel wheels and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring

The S+ variant is priced 20,000 over the S trim and it gets a sunroof, rear AC vents and power adjustable ORVMs

The SX Tech trim of the Hyundai Exter is priced 58,000 over the S+ variant

It comes with push button start, dashcam with dual set up, climate control with rear AC vents and projector headlamps

Besides that, Hyundai S and S+ Executive variants come with CNG powertrain choices
