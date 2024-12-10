Xiaomi YU7 electric SUV breaks cover, promises 253 kmph top speed

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi has taken the wrap off its latest electric car, this time an electric SUV christened YU7. The Xiaomi YU7 comes joining the brand's SU7 electric sedan which was showcased in India multiple times. The SU7 sedan is currently on sale in the Chinese market. It was launched in March 2024 and received a positive response from the buyers. Now, buoyed by the rising demand for premium electric cars, Xiaomi plans to launch the YU7 in 2025.

The Chinese technology giant turned automaker has said that it expects to launch the Xiaomi YU7, which is its first-ever electric SUV next June or July, as it aims to enhance market share in the competitive automobile market in China. Upon launch, the Xiaomi YU7 will challenge the Tesla Model Y along with others.

Xiaomi has revealed the YU7 electric SUV digitally by posting its image alongside the SU7. The Xiaomi YU7 electric SUV will be built at the automaker's factory in Beijing’s Yizhuang district. Homologation filings submitted to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) confirmed the vehicle’s final specifications and design.

The Xiaomi YU7 SUV comes with a design that has a lot of resemblances to the Xiaomi SU7. Both the electric cars have a similar front profile, including identical LED headlamps, nose section and even the bumper. However, the YU7 has a larger air intake compared to its sedan sibling. Also, the YU7 comes with a higher bonnet. The side profile of the YU7 too looks similar to the SU7, but the roofline is different of course. Also, the wheel design is distinctive for the electric SUV. Moving to the rear profile, the YU7 comes with identical LD taillights as its sedan sibling.

Speaking of the specifications, Xiaomi has not revealed much about the details of the power, torque and battery specifications. However, it has been revealed that the upcoming electric SUV will be capable of running at a top speed of 253 kmph and it will draw energy from a CATL-sourced battery pack.

