HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Xiaomi Yu7 Electric Suv Breaks Shell Promising 253 Kmph. Will It Come To India?

Xiaomi YU7 electric SUV breaks cover, promises 253 kmph top speed

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Dec 2024, 08:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Xiaomi YU7 SUV comes with a design that has a lot of resemblances to the Xiaomi SU7.
Xiaomi YU7
The Xiaomi YU7 SUV comes with a design that has a lot of resemblances to the Xiaomi SU7.
Xiaomi YU7
The Xiaomi YU7 SUV comes with a design that has a lot of resemblances to the Xiaomi SU7.

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi has taken the wrap off its latest electric car, this time an electric SUV christened YU7. The Xiaomi YU7 comes joining the brand's SU7 electric sedan which was showcased in India multiple times. The SU7 sedan is currently on sale in the Chinese market. It was launched in March 2024 and received a positive response from the buyers. Now, buoyed by the rising demand for premium electric cars, Xiaomi plans to launch the YU7 in 2025.

The Chinese technology giant turned automaker has said that it expects to launch the Xiaomi YU7, which is its first-ever electric SUV next June or July, as it aims to enhance market share in the competitive automobile market in China. Upon launch, the Xiaomi YU7 will challenge the Tesla Model Y along with others.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vayve Mobility Eva (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Vayve Mobility EVA
BatteryCapacity Icon14 Kwh Range Icon250 km
₹ 7 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Xiaomi has revealed the YU7 electric SUV digitally by posting its image alongside the SU7. The Xiaomi YU7 electric SUV will be built at the automaker's factory in Beijing’s Yizhuang district. Homologation filings submitted to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) confirmed the vehicle’s final specifications and design.

The Xiaomi YU7 SUV comes with a design that has a lot of resemblances to the Xiaomi SU7. Both the electric cars have a similar front profile, including identical LED headlamps, nose section and even the bumper. However, the YU7 has a larger air intake compared to its sedan sibling. Also, the YU7 comes with a higher bonnet. The side profile of the YU7 too looks similar to the SU7, but the roofline is different of course. Also, the wheel design is distinctive for the electric SUV. Moving to the rear profile, the YU7 comes with identical LD taillights as its sedan sibling.

Speaking of the specifications, Xiaomi has not revealed much about the details of the power, torque and battery specifications. However, it has been revealed that the upcoming electric SUV will be capable of running at a top speed of 253 kmph and it will draw energy from a CATL-sourced battery pack.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2024, 08:26 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.