Why does Maruti not have an electric car yet? You, the customer, is one reason

Maruti Suzuki says it is not just about making and selling electric cars, it is about customer satisfaction in every regard as well.

Mahindra plans to launch an electric car in January. Hyundai and MG Motor India have one each already. Tata Motors dominates the electric vehicle (EV) segment with multiple battery-powered models. Then why does Maruti Suzuki not have a single EV yet? For the country's largest car maker, there may not be enough reasons to rush just yet.

Maruti Suzuki has no plans of bringing in an EV to India before at least 2025 and even that date isn't exactly cast in stone considering the general uncertainties that have prevailed the world over the past three years. RC Bhargava had previously said volumes matter a lot and if 10,000 units cannot be sold each month, a Maruti EV won't make sense. On Friday, speaking to members of the press, he further outlined that localization and customer satisfaction have to play a big role as well. “It is not just about making (electric) cars and selling them. We are looking at localizing battery production, localizing components. We have to also see industry trends," he explained. “We want to make sure that when a customer buys our EV, there is no issue then or afterwards."

Asked if Maruti Suzuki stands to lose out by not keeping pace with the likes of Tata, Bhargava was clear in his viewpoint. “We are not worried. We are moving systematically with our plans for electric vehicles."

The Indian EV space has been gradually expanding and while the bulk of the thrust has been coming from two and three-wheeler segments, the options in terms of electric cars too have been expanding. While every luxury car maker has at least one EV on offer, mass-market players are also entering the fray gradually. But the pace isn't as quick as it may be for electric two and three wheelers. Not yet anyway. Much would depend on factors such as battery price, product price, support infrastructure and the level of awareness among buyers before electric cars become a common sight.

