Watch: This Ferrari-lookalike hovercraft is a rage on roads, wonder on water

Ever wanted a car that could also casually wade its way across water channels? Well, say hello to the Arosa electric hovercraft that claims to be a three-seater wonder machine that is adept on regular surfaces as well as on water. Developed by Maryland-based VonMercier and showcased for the first time in January at the 2023 DC Auto Show, the Arosa will be made available to interested buyers later this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2023, 12:16 PM
From Blue and Red to more, the Arosa hovercraft will be offered in a wide variety of body colour options. (Vonmercier)
From Blue and Red to more, the Arosa hovercraft will be offered in a wide variety of body colour options.

The Arosa electric hovercraft claims to be a capable people mover on a wide variety of terrain - from grass, snow and ice to shore and even on water. It has a 400V battery and a three-motor set up for 240 hp of max power. And while it can cruise at 32 kmph, the Arosa has a top speed of 80 kmph. Now while that may not be anywhere close to the high speeds of Ferrari cars that seems to have inspired its design, no Ferrari can claim to be a multi-terrain marauder like Arosa either.

Measuring around 4,876 mm in length - longer than a Toyota Fortuner, for reference, the Arosa 2,377 mm wide and 1,447 mm tall. It is capable of hovering at a height of up to 203 mm and can last a maximum of around three hours on battery power. And the battery itself can be charged in around three to six hours using conventional electric vehicle charging points. Once powered to full, the company claims that Arosa has an approximate range of up to 130 kms.

In terms of sheer design, the Arosa has a low body profile and side thrust intakes. There are clear marine inspirations here with side decks and an open cockpit. The body and hull are moulded from carbon fiber, and it has a payload of around 225 kilos. Since it is powered by battery, it also claims to be one of the quietest hoverboards around. Of course, all of these means that it also isn't exactly affordable. Once officially available for purachase, the price sticker will start at 162,000 pounds or approximately 1.65 crore.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2023, 12:16 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari EV Electric vehicle hovercraft
