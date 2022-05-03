WardWizard Mobility sells 4,087 electric two-wheelers in April

WardWizard Mobility which sells electric two-wheelers under the Joy e-bike brand has announced that it sold 4,087 units of electric scooters and motorcycles in April 2022, registering a 766 per cent YoY growth last month, as compared to April 2021. The EV startup also said that it sold 472 units of electric two-wheelers in April last year.

(Also read: WardWizard to invest up to ₹500 crore in Gujarat to develop electric vehicles)

The EV company also said that it registered sales of 30,761 units of electric two-wheelers in the last financial year. It also said that it was the first time when the startup clocked sales of 5,020 units sales in March this year. Interestingly, demands for the electric two-wheelers have been rising fast across India in the light of increased preference for personal mobility, the rising price of petrol and diesel along with the narrowing price disparity between ICE and electric vehicles.

Speaking on the sales performance of the company in April 2022, Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said that the Ev startup has been receiving an overwhelming response from consumers. She also said that the EV company has started the new financial year with strong momentum.

In the same statement, she also mentioned that several challenges like the unavailability of key raw materials are posing a barrier for the EV company to meet the growing market demand for electric two-wheelers. “Due to varied challenges related to the unavailability of raw materials, we are unable to meet the growing market demand. To combat this, we have assured our partners with alternative solutions. We are further seeing substantial demand for electric two-wheelers and our models," she added.

Bhalerao further said that considering the rise in demand for electric two-wheelers, the EV company has added 40 more touchpoints across markets like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh in April this year.

