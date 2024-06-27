HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo Ev Deliveries To The Us Delayed By Higher Tariffs On China

Volvo EV Deliveries to the US Delayed by Higher Tariffs on China

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2024, 00:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volvo Cars will postpone US shipments of its best-selling electric car model as it shifts production from China in the wake of tariff hikes.

Volvo Cars will postpone US shipments of its best-selling electric car model as it shifts production from China in the wake of tariff hikes.

The EX30 was due for delivery to US customers this fall, but after the US introduced a duty of more than 100% on Chinese EV imports, Volvo won’t ship until 2025. That’s when the carmaker is scheduled to start building the model at its factory in Belgium, Bjorn Annwall, the company’s deputy chief executive officer and chief commercial officer, said in an interview in Visby, Sweden.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

“We have decided to wait with the market introduction so that we can optimize our footprint, as there are new US tariffs and the European Union may also introduce tariffs," he said. “Our US customers who had hoped to receive the car this fall will unfortunately not get it delivered until next year."

Following the Biden administration’s measure, the European Union has notified carmakers, including Volvo’s majority owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, that it will impose significantly higher tariffs on battery-electric cars from China on July 4. This follows an investigation of subsidies that started last year.

Volvo started building the EX30 in Zhangjiakou, China, and will gradually increase production of the small SUV in Belgium next year. That means a 20% additional duty could be levied on EX30s imported to Europe for about a year if the EU tariffs go into force next month, Annwall said.

“If the tariffs are introduced, it will impact us, our clients and our volumes for a certain amount of time, but it’s during a transition period and only for one model, so it is manageable," he said. “The bigger question is what happens if there is a broader global trade war."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2024, 00:10 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.