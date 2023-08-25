Volvo EM90 electric luxury MPV teased ahead of global debut on November 12

Volvo Auto has dropped the teaser for the upcoming EM90 luxury MPV, which will be the automaker’s third all-electric offering based on the born electric platform. The Volvo EM90 will join the EX90 and EX30 based on the same platform and is scheduled to make its global debut on November 12, 2023. The upcoming EM90 will be primarily aimed at Chinese markets but will most likely be sold in other countries as well.

The Volvo EM90 electric luxury MPV is expected to share several details with parent company Geely’s Zeekr 009 MPV. The teaser image reveals little on what we can expect barring the dual sunroofs, raked front windscreen, and an upright tailgate with T-shaped LED taillights. The sliding doors are evident as well, promising a spacious cabin for occupants. The teaser also gives a glimpse at the independent seats in the middle row.

Volvo says the EM90 has been designed as a family car like “a Scandinavian living room on the move." Details remain scarce on the powertrain but it’s likely that the electric MPV will get the same unit as the Zeekr 009. The latter uses a dual motor setup with 536 bhp and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. It comes equipped with a 140 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 817 km on a single charge. The 009 weighs about 3 tonnes, which could be the case with the EM90 as well.

The Volvo EM90 will be true to the Scandinavian brand in terms of design but the co-developed powertrain and battery should give the automaker economies of scale as well. The EM90 will be the first MPV from Volvo and the first non-SUV model to arrive from the automaker since the S60 sedan went on sale in 2019. It’s likely that the EM90 could make its way to the Indian market at a later date. More details will be available in the coming weeks.

