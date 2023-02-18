Volkswagen teases ID.3 electric car ahead of March 1 debut

Volkswagen has teased the upcoming ID.3 electric car online ahead of its official debut scheduled on March 1. The second-generation EV is claimed to have received a comprehensive update inside out. The automaker didn't reveal much about the updates, but the teaser image hints that it will come with an updated taillight. The revised LED taillights come slimmer than the predecessor. Also, it comes with an X-shape.

The German auto manufacturer originally announced the launch of the Volkswagen ID.3 in December last year. The EV claims to come with a mature and evolutionary design. The EV comes with a sportier front bumper with vertical air curtains as well as a lower air intake. The car also comes with similar LED headlamps and an identical body, as it is more than just a mere facelift.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Battery, range and prices compared

Not only the exterior but the Volkswagen ID.3 also gets an evolutionary styling inside the cabin. The automaker has already confirmed that it will come with upgraded equipment as well as a new touchscreen infotainment system with a 12-inch display. Sketches revealed indicates that it would come with augmented reality navigation at the front and centre. The EV will come with a plug-and-charge capability as well as the latest generation of fully integrated assist systems. The car will have Travel Assist with Swarm Data and Park Assist Plus with a memory function.

The auto manufacturer has said that it will commence the production of the ID.3 in Wolfsburg and Zwickau. The Volkswagen ID.3 is already available for order since December last year. It is priced at $47,169 in Germany. The automaker has said that consumers who have already booked the EV early could expect it to be in their garage by the fourth quarter of this year.

First Published Date: