Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Battery, range and prices compared

Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are direct rivals in the electric vehicle space in India. While both Ioniq 5 and EV6 are based on the e-GMP or Electric-Global Modular platform which lays the foundation for electric-only models from the Koreans, these particular electric cars will now compete for attention in what is still a rather small EV market here.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2023, 13:34 PM
Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 have both been launched in the Indian car market.

While Kia EV6 was launched in India in 2022 and comes in via the import route, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was officially launched at the Auto Expo in January of 2023 and is brought in via the CKD or Completely Knocked Down route. This allows Hyundai to position the Ioniq 5 far more attractively in terms of pricing. At launch, the Ioniq 5 was at 45 lakh for the first 500 bookings and is now at 46 lakh (ex-showroom). In contrast, the Kia EV6 is significantly more expensive at 61 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Battery and range

The e-GMP platform was jointly developed by Hyundai and Kia and as such, both Ioniq 5 and EV6 are mostly similar in many ways. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 in India is offered with the 72.6 kWh battery pack although there is a 58 kWh battery pack option in markets abroad as well. The claimed range of Hyundai Ioniq 5 is at 631 kms (ARAI certified).

The Kia EV6 has a larger 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack but its WLTP-certified range is around 500 kms.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Dimensions

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Dimensions (mm)Ioniq 5EV6
   
Length46354681
Width18891879
Height16001544
Wheelbase30002900

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is microscopically smaller in length when compared to the Kia EV6 - by 60 mm. The Ioniq 5 is, however, is 55 mm taller while it also has a 100 mm advantage in terms of wheelbase. The Kia EV6 is designed to appear more butch when compared to Hyundai Ioniq 5. Both models have plenty of LED lighting and futuristic design cues.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Features

Most of the prominent features are common between Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. This includes zero-gravity recline function on the front seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and separate charging point to power small home appliances. While the Ioniq 5 has a 12.3-inch digital console and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the EV6 gets a a curved HD display screen for the main infotainment as well as driver display.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Pricing

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Pricing 
  
Ioniq 5 46 lakh
EV6 60 lakh
  65 lakh
 (ex-showroom, before subsidies)

The Ioniq 5, as previously mentioned, has a clear price advantage over EV6 because it is brought in via the CKD route that attracts a lower tax implication.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2023, 13:34 PM IST
