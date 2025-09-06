VinFast to launch the VF6 and VF7 SUVs today. Here's what you should expect…

Vietnamese automaker VinFast is all set to launch its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in India today. The models were first introduced to Indian audiences earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Delhi, where they drew significant attention during the brand’s showcase.

Expected to be priced at around the ₹20- ₹30 Lakh range, both the SUVs will rival models such as the Mahindra BE6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV for its VF6 model, and the Volvo EX30, BYD Sealion 7, and Hyundai Ioniq 5 for its VF7 model.

Pre-bookings and launch timeline

The company recently began accepting bookings for both SUVs at a token amount of ₹21,000. While their launch was initially speculated to take place in August, VinFast has now clarified that the market debut is scheduled for the first week of September.

Also Read : VinFast plans a major EV offensive in India, patents Limo Green and Minio Green in India

Local assembly in Tamil Nadu

Both SUVs will be assembled at VinFast’s upcoming Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu. Positioned differently, the VF6 is aimed at the mass-market EV buyer, set to rival models like the Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra BE 6. The VF7, on the other hand, is positioned higher and will compete against premium options such as the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.

VinFast VF6 variants

The VF6 will be offered in two trims:

Eco – 178 bhp, 250 Nm, range of up to 399 km (WLTP)

Plus – 204 bhp, 310 Nm, slightly lower range of 381 km; powered by a 59.6 kWh battery

VinFast VF7 variants

The VF7 gets a 75.3 kWh battery pack with two configurations:

Eco – 204 bhp, 310 Nm, range of 450 km

Plus – Dual-motor AWD producing 354 bhp and 500 Nm; range slightly reduced to 431 km

Expanding dealer network

To strengthen its footprint, VinFast has tied up with 13 dealer groups to open 32 outlets across 27 cities in its first phase. Initial focus will be on metro cities and emerging EV hubs such as Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Dealerships will also come up in Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneswar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Vadodara, and Goa.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: