VinFast patents Limo Green and Minio Green electric cars in India

Despite being a late entrant in the Indian market, the Vietnamese automobile giant VinFast is aiming to ramp up its efforts to grab a sizeable chunk of the country's electric passenger vehicle market. After launching the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in the country, VinFast is now planning to launch a major EV offensive in the country. As part of that strategy, the carmaker has patented two electric cars in India, which are Limo Green and Minio Green.

VinFast is gearing up to launch two more electric cars in India, challenging the MG Comet EV and Kia Carens Clavis EV.

VinFast Minio Green is an MG Comet EV challenger

VinFast Minio Green, for which the company filed a patent application in January this year, seems a potential challenger against the MG Comet EV, which is currently the smallest and most affordable electric car in India. The small electric hatchback measures 3,100 mm in length, which makes it slightly longer than the MG Comet. It gets a wheelbase of 2,065 mm and runs on 13-inch tyres.

Powering the VinFast Minio Green is a 14.7 kWh battery pack, paired with a 26 bhp power and 65 Nm torque-generating motor. The Minio Green comes with an 80 kmph top speed and offers a range of 170 km on a single charge. The electric hatchback is compatible with a 12kW AC charger.

On the feature front, it gets all LED lights, dual speakers, a four-way manual seat adjustable driver seat, two drive modes, and manual AC controls.

VinFast Limo is a key challenger to Kia Carens Clavis EV

VinFast filed a patent for the Limo Green, which is a seven-seater electric MPV. It could come as a key competitor against the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which was launched in India just a few weeks back, as an all-electric iteration of the Kia Carens Clavis. The OEM filed a patent application for this in March 2025. The VinFast Limo Green measures 4,700 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,700 mm in height. It also has a 2,800 mm wheelbase.

Powering the VinFast Limo Green is a 60.13 kWh battery pack, which promises up to 450 km range on a single charge. The electric propulsion system, including an FWD motor onboard the EV, is capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. It also gets DC fast charging capability, allowing the EV's battery pack to be topped up from 10 to 70 per cent in 30 minutes.

The VinFast Limo Green gets all LED lights, 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it sports dual driving modes, six-way manual driver’s seat adjustment, ventilated front and rear seats, a four-speaker audio system, and single-zone climate control, etc.

