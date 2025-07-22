Check out 5 electric vehicles that are about to launch in India soon

The electric car segment in India has been growing rapidly with several carmakers launching their respective products in various segments. Hyundai started the year by launching its Creta Electric at the Auto Expo 2025. After that, MG just recently inroduced the MG M9 EV and even luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz have launched EVs. Following this the biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is now gearing up to launch its first-ever electric SUV, the e-Vitara.

Other than the e-Vitara, the MG Cyberster and the VinFast SUVs are also expected to arrive in the country soon. Here is a quick look at the electric cars expected to hit the Indian market in the coming days: