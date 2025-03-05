Ultraviolette Shockwave electric enduro motorcycle launched, priced at 1.50 lakh

Ultraviolette Automotive has revealed its next product line and launched the new Shockwave electric enduro motorcycle at its Fast Forward event in Bengaluru. The new Ultraviolette Shockwave is priced at an introductory ₹1.50 lakh for the first 1,000 customers, and the price will increase to ₹1.75 lakh for the rest. All prices are ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the new UV Shockwave begin today, and deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2026.