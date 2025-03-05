HT Auto
Ultraviolette Shockwave electric enduro motorcycle launched, priced at 1.50 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 05 Mar 2025, 13:09 PM
  • The Ultraviolette Shockwave is based on a new light vehicle platform called Funduro and promises 165 km of range with a top speed of 120 kmph.
Ultraviolette Automotive has revealed its next product line and launched the new Shockwave electric enduro motorcycle at its Fast Forward event in Bengaluru. The new Ultraviolette Shockwave is priced at an introductory 1.50 lakh for the first 1,000 customers, and the price will increase to 1.75 lakh for the rest. All prices are ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the new UV Shockwave begin today, and deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2026.

The new Ultraviolette Shockwave is the first of the two new bikes launched on the brand’s new ‘Light Vehicle’ platform, 'Funduro.’

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2025, 13:09 PM IST
