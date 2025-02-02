Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet launched in India. Key facts you must know

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is the latest mean machine with a pure electric powertrain from the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturing startup Ultraviolette Automotive. As the name suggests, the F77 SuperStreet is based on the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2. The electric sportsbike was launched in India at ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while bookings for the bike commenced on February 1. Deliveries of the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet are slated to commence in March 2025.

If you are planning to purchase it, here are key facts about the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet you must know.