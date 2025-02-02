Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet launched in India. Key facts you must know

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Feb 2025, 11:49 AM
  • Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet electric bike promises 323 kilometres of maximum range on a single charge and a top speed of 155 kmph.
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is the latest mean machine with a pure electric powertrain from the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturing startup Ultraviolette Automotive. As the name suggests, the F77 SuperStreet is based on the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2. The electric sportsbike was launched in India at 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while bookings for the bike commenced on February 1. Deliveries of the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet are slated to commence in March 2025.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

If you are planning to purchase it, here are key facts about the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet you must know.

1Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Design

The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet comes identical to the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2. The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet comes equipped with the same LED headlamp and large side panels. The cuts and creases enhance its sculpted look while its entire structure is the same as the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2. However, the ergonomics of the electric motorcycle have now been altered. It gets a new handlebar setup allowing the rider to sit upright. Unlike the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2’s clip-on handlebars, the SuperStreet uses a tubular handlebar. The all-new Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet comes available in four different colour choices - Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stellar White and Cosmic Black.

2Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Features

The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet gets LED illumination. It gets a colour TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. Other features include 10 levels of regenerative braking, ABS levels, multiple ride modes, and traction control.

3Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Powertrain

Powering the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is a 10.3 kWh battery pack which comes mated to a 30 kW electric motor. The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet electric bike promises 323 kilometres of maximum range on a single charge and a top speed of 155 kmph.

4Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Brake and suspension

Similar to its sibling Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, the newly launched Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet electric bike gets upside front forks and a monoshock absorber for suspension duty, while for braking duties the electric bike comes equipped with a single disc brake at the front and rear wheels. The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet rides on 17-inch wheels.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2025, 11:49 AM IST
