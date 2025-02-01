In pics: Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet becomes more comfortable with new ergonomics

HT Auto
  • Bookings for Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet start on 1st February and deliveries will begin from March 2025.
1/10
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet has arrived in the Indian market in two variants - There is standard variant  and Recon variant. They are priced at 2.99 lakh and 3.99 lakh. Both prices are introductory, ex-showroom.
2/10
Where the F77 uses clip-on handlebars, the SuperStreet uses a single-piece handlebar. Ultraviolette spent eight months developing the SuperStreet version of the F77. It was developed after the feedback that the company received.
3/10
 This means that the upper triple tree is new and there are now risers as well. What this has done is change the riding ergonomics significantly. The Rider now sits with an upright posture with a lot less strain on the shoulders and the wrists.
4/10
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet gets comes with a Performance Pack as standard for now. The pack adds such as 10-levels of Regenerative Braking with Dynamic Regen and advanced 3-level Traction Control.
5/10
Violette AI combines several features that can be operated through the mobile application that the F77 SuperStreet comes with. There is Movement, Fall and Towing Alerts, Remote Lockdown, Crash Alert, Daily Ride Stats, and an Anti-Collision Warning System.
6/10
The F77 SuperStreet is available in four colour options to choose from- Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stellar White and Cosmic Black.
7/10
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet shares its motor and battery pack with the F77. So, the standard variant has a battery capacity of 7.1 kWh with an IDC claimed range of 211 km. On the other hand, the Recon has a battery pack of 10.3 kWh with a claimed range of 323 km.
8/10
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet has a top speed of 155 kmph. Ultraviolette offers Aero Discs, Tank Grips, Lever Guards, TPMS, Puncture Kit, Screen Guard, Top Box, Soft Panniers, Hard Panniers, and a Type 2 Charging Interface as well.
9/10
The standard variant produces 36 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 90 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and 0-100 kmph comes up in 7.8 seconds. The Recon variant produces 40 bhp and 100 Nm. 0-60 kmph comes up in 2.8 seconds while 100 kmph mark takes 7.7 seconds. Ultraviolette offers three riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic.
10/10
Bookings for the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet start on 1st February and deliveries will begin from March 2025.
First Published Date: 01 Feb 2025, 12:57 PM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette F77 electric vehicles EV

