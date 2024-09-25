Uber to soon launch self-driving robotaxis in UAE. And there's a China connect

Ride-hailing platform Uber recently announced a partnership with China's WeRide to launch robotaxis in the United Arab Emirates. WeRide describes itself as a international L4 autonomous driving technology company and under its partnership with Uber, will deploy the first batch of self-driving taxis in Abu Dhabi later this year.

While present in a big way within China, the partnership with Uber is WeRide's first global collaboration. For Uber on the other hand, the partnership allows it to further its efforts of including robotaxis on its platform. The US-based company had also signed a deal with GM's robotaxi unit called Cruise and has a continuing partnership with Alphabet's Waymo.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model S 100 kWh 100 kWh 570 km 570 km ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82kWh 82kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Lexus ES 2487.0 cc 2487.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW i4 83.9 kWh 83.9 kWh 590 Km 590 Km ₹ 72.50 - 77.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 77 kWh 77 kWh 621 Km 621 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Alphabet's Waymo robotaxi unit doubles its paid rides in three months

And now, Uber is all set to enter UAE for the first time ever, and with a partner that has the only license to test self-driving vehicles on public roads anywhere here.

The rise and spread of robotaxis

A number of companies are working towards making autonomous vehicles a reality and entering the taxi space is often considered more lucrative than private mobility arena.

Essentially, a robotaxi makes use of numerous cameras, sensors and lasers (LIDAR) to navigate roads without the need for any human intervention. At the forefront of development and trials are companies like Waymo, Alphabet and China's Baidu and WeRide.

Also Read : China’s robotaxi dreams spark economic anxiety over AI’s threat

There are also trial runs that are either ongoing or okayed in many parts of the world, often also on public roads. This is active in select areas of California in the US and in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, among others.

But there has been growing resentment against robotaxis as well. The primary objection against such a technology is that it is likely not entirely safe and may not be able to account for ever-changing dynamics of public roads. There is also the moral aspect of it all with a fear of job losses if such vehicles are deployed on a large scale. Drivers in San Francisco, for instance, staged protests against robotaxis in August of 2023 while those in many cities of China have also expressed their reservations.

But the advent of robotaxis is mostly considered inevitable. Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself is a big advocate of vehicles that can drive on their own, even claiming that such vehicles negate chances of human errors.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: