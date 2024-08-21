HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Alphabet's Waymo Robotaxi Unit Doubles Its Paid Rides In Three Months

Alphabet's Waymo robotaxi unit doubles its paid rides in three months

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2024, 07:06 AM
  • Waymo, which has about 700 vehicles in its fleet, is the only US firm operating uncrewed robotaxis that collect fares.
Waymo, which has about 700 vehicles in its fleet, is the only US firm operating uncrewed robotaxis that collect fares. (Bloomberg)
Waymo, which has about 700 vehicles in its fleet, is the only US firm operating uncrewed robotaxis that collect fares.

Alphabet's Waymo said on Tuesday it had doubled its paid rides to 100,000 per week in just over three months as the autonomous ride-hailing firm expanded its areas of service and allowed more people to ride its robotaxis.

Waymo's expansion comes just a month after Alphabet said it was planning a multi-year $5 billion investment in the company even as autonomous vehicle technology continues to face widespread scepticism, tight regulatory scrutiny and federal investigations.

Waymo, which has about 700 vehicles in its fleet, is the only U.S. firm operating uncrewed robotaxis that collect fares. The company opened its service to everyone in San Francisco in June without joining a waitlist while expanding its operations in metro Phoenix. This month, Waymo extended services to the San Francisco Peninsula and to certain parts of Los Angeles.

"People still think of autonomous vehicles as the faraway future, but for more and more people they're now an everyday reality," Chief Product Officer Saswat Panigrahi said in a statement, adding that Waymo's expanded "deliberately" and by "optimizing costs".

That is critical as competition for Waymo is expected to intensify. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to unveil the electric vehicle market leader's delayed plans for its robotaxi product in October.

Others in the race include General Motors' Cruise, which is finding its way back to U.S. roads with safety drivers after a major accident last year; Amazon's Zoox, which is expanding testing for its vehicles built without steering wheels and pedals; and China-based WeRide, which is seeking a $5 billion valuation from its New York IPO and got approval from California to conduct tests with passengers.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2024, 07:06 AM IST
TAGS: autonomous car self driving car

