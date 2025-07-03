HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tvs Iqube 3.1 Kwh: Take A Look At 5 Key Highlights Of The Ev Two Wheeler's Newest Trim

TVS iQube 3.1 kWh: Take a look at 5 key highlights of the EV two-wheeler's newest trim

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2025, 20:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • TVS launches iQube 3.1 kWh variant with 123 km range, hill hold assist, refreshed UI, and new colour options, expanding the lineup to six models.

2025 TVS iQube
The 2025 TVS iQube gets some improvements and a change in pricing as well.
2025 TVS iQube
The 2025 TVS iQube gets some improvements and a change in pricing as well.

TVS Motor Company has expanded its iQube electric scooter lineup with a new 3.1 kWh battery variant, priced at 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This addition brings the total number of iQube variants to six, as manufacturers continue to diversify offerings in response to growing demand in India’s electric two-wheeler market.

The 3.1 kWh iQube variant serves as a middle ground in the lineup, offering more range and features than the entry-level model without reaching the price of the top variant. With competition increasing in India’s EV scooter market, such updates reflect manufacturers’ efforts to cater to a wider range of use cases and consumer preferences.

1 Positioned between entry-level and top-end variants

The new variant sits between the existing 2.2 kWh and 3.5 kWh options in the iQube range. It costs 12,000 more than the base model and 21,000 less than the top-spec version. With this mid-tier addition, TVS aims to offer more flexibility to customers based on their commuting requirements and budgets.

2 Claimed range of 123 Km and city-friendly performance

TVS claims a range of 123 km on a single charge under IDC testing for the 3.1 kWh variant. The top speed is rated at 82 km/h, and the battery takes approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 percent. The scooter is designed to meet the needs of daily urban riders.

3 New features

Among the key feature additions is hill hold assist, intended to prevent rollback on inclines, which can be useful in traffic or on slopes. The scooter also gets a refreshed UI/UX for its TFT display, though detailed changes haven’t been specified. Bluetooth connectivity is included, supporting basic smartphone integration.

4 Design and colour options

While the overall design remains similar to other iQube variants, the 3.1 kWh version introduces four colour options, including two dual-tone finishes: Pearl White, Titanium Grey, Starlight Blue with Beige and Copper Bronze with Beige. These additions aim to provide more visual variety without altering the scooter’s core design.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹94,434
Compare
View Offers
Komaki Dt 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki DT 3000
MaxSpeed Icon80 kmph
₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tunwal Storm Zx Advance 1 (HT Auto photo)
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Emote Electric Surge (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emote Electric Surge
MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Pure Ev Epluto 7g Max (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
MaxSpeed Icon60 kmph
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Rowwet Rame (HT Auto photo)
Rowwet Rame
MaxSpeed Icon55 kmph
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Mechanicals

Mechanically, the 3.1 kWh model continues with the tubular steel frame, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shocks found on other iQube variants. Braking is handled by a 220 mm disc up front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. The kerb weight stands at 117 kg.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2025, 20:30 PM IST
TAGS: tvs iqube electric vehicle tvs

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.