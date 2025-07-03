TVS iQube 3.1 kWh: Take a look at 5 key highlights of the EV two-wheeler's newest trim

TVS Motor Company has expanded its iQube electric scooter lineup with a new 3.1 kWh battery variant, priced at ₹1.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This addition brings the total number of iQube variants to six, as manufacturers continue to diversify offerings in response to growing demand in India’s electric two-wheeler market.

The 3.1 kWh iQube variant serves as a middle ground in the lineup, offering more range and features than the entry-level model without reaching the price of the top variant. With competition increasing in India’s EV scooter market, such updates reflect manufacturers’ efforts to cater to a wider range of use cases and consumer preferences.