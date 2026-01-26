TVS files design patent for its first electric motorcycle in India

TVS Motor Company aims to expand its electric vehicle catalogue for India, and among its upcoming models for the market stands the TVS eFX 30. The company has recently filed a design patent for it on our shores, indicating that the electric motorcycle may soon enter production. First showcased as a concept model at EICMA 2025, the eFX 30 is expected to launch between 2026-27 as TVS’s first electric motorcycle for India.

TVS eFX 30: Aggressive streetbike design

The TVS eFX 30’s patent images reveal a modern, streetbike silhouette with sharp fairings and an upswept tail-end. Up front, the bike gets a slim, rectangular projector headlamp encased within angular C-shaped DRLs. In place of a conventional engine, the battery pack remains exposed under the rider, shedding any doubts on what it runs on.

The eFX 30 brings an aggressive stance with its forward-biased design. It brings low-set handlebars with a single-seat setup for a more committed riding posture. The bike appears to lean heavily into aero-optimisation on the design front, featuring sharp tank extensions and sleek lines aimed at channelling airflow efficiently. If implemented right, it would help reduce drag and improve range efficiency.

TVS eFX 30: Cycle parts and tech

The upcoming electric bike is expected to be equipped with USD front forks and a rear monoshock unit, paired with a double-sided swingarm. It rides on a spoked alloy wheel at the front, while the rear gets a solid disc wheel. Both ends feature petal discs, expected to be complemented by dual-channel ABS. The rider is treated to a digital instrument cluster with dedicated switchgear on the left.

While TVS remains tight-lipped about specifications and battery details, the eFX 30 is expected to be billed as the electric alternative to the company’s premium ICE-powered streetbike, the Apache RTR 310. It is likely to be priced in the ₹2-3 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket in order to be positioned competitively in a growing market. If launched in India, the TVS eFX 30 will play a key role in the company’s electrification strategy.

