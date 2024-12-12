Toyota Urban Cruiser EV makes global debut, based on India-bound Suzuki e Vitara

Hot on the heels of the recently revealed Suzuki e Vitara , Toyota has taken the wraps off the new Urban Cruiser EV, which as the name suggests is the latter’s all-electric iteration of the SUV. The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV was first showcased as the Maruti eVX Urban SUV concept at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi, while the final production version dubbed the Suzuki e Vitara made its global debut last month and is set for an India debut at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Urban Cruiser EV shares the same underpinnings as the e Vitara.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser EV shares the same underpinnings as the Suzuki e Vitara, which is slated to arrive in India early next year. This could T

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: New Design

Compared to the Suzuki e Vitara, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser EV has a different design but shares the same profile. The front is sharper with a slimmer grille and headlamps. The front bumper is less aggressive compared to the concept with more functionally designed air intakes. There are vertically stacked air vents on either end that should help keep the brakes cool. The Urban Cruiser EV rides on 18-inch or 19-inch aero-optimised wheels.

Also Read : Maruti e Vitara, complete with off-road tech, unveiled for first time ever

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV looks distinctly different and is marginally larger than the e Vitara

The receding roofline gives the Urban Cruiser EV its distinctive look, while the rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillar. The rear profile sports wraparound taillights, toned down from the concept version, extending across the breadth of the vehicle. The lower section gets black body cladding adding to the rugged look. The rear particularly says close to the e Vitara in look barring the Toyota badge prominently positioned on the tailgate.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Dimensions

With respect to dimensions, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV measures 4,285 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,640 mm in height. This makes the Toyota-badged model slightly larger than the e Vitara, while the wheelbase measures the same at 2,700 mm.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Battery & Motor

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will be underpinned by the skateboard platform shared with the e Vitara, including the battery packs and electric motors. Toyota says the model will get lithium-iron phosphate technology for the batteries with 49 kWh and 61 kWh options available. The 49 kWh Urban Cruiser will be offered in the front-wheel drive (FWD) guise with 142 bhp and 189 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 61 kWh variant will get the FWD version with 172 bhp and 189 Nm. There will also be an all-wheel drive version on the latter with 181 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Toyota will equip the AWD variants with Trail Mode, which detects and brakes a spinning vehicle while directing drive torque to the opposite wheel. The FWD versions will get a snow mode to help reduce wheel slip on snow-covered roads.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV shares its cabin layout with the e Vitara including the dashboard layout, two-spoke steering wheel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Cabin

The cabin of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is identical to the e Vitara complete with the two-spoke steering wheel, dashboard layout and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There’s also a 10.1-inch digital instrument console. Other features include an electronic parking brake, auto hold, auto climate control, wireless charging, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a JBL sound system, and a sunroof. The electric SUV will also come with a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite of safety features comprising adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane-departure alert, and lane-keeping assist. Expect to see six airbags as standard on the upcoming offering.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV has not been confirmed for India yet but will be made by Suzuki at its Gujarat facility for global markets

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: India Launch

The Suzuki e Vitara carrying the Maruti badge is set to arrive early next year and we expect the new Toyota Urban Cruiser to be launched in India in the second half of 2025. While Toyota is yet to announce the model’s arrival in the Indian market, do note that the electric SUV will be made in India at Suzuki’s manufacturing facility in Gujarat for global markets. More details about the model’s arrival should be disclosed in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the Urban Cruiser EV will make its public in Europe on January 10 at the Brussels Motor Show in the UK. The launch is slated for the third quarter of 2025.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: