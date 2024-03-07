Copyright © HT Media Limited
This Chinese EV maker to introduce Land Aircraft Carrier soon. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Mar 2024, 11:37 AM
With its three-axle six-wheel drive system, this innovative vehicle has the capacity to accommodate four to five passengers, promising unparalleled mobility and versatility.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, Xpeng Motors has had a year of ups and downs. Despite recent challenges in sales, Xpeng remains committed to prioritising technology research and development. Recent spy photos have revealed a glimpse of Xpeng's ambitious plans, hinting at the development of a split-type flying car dubbed the "Land Aircraft Carrier." This futuristic vehicle, which combines elements of an aircraft and a road vehicle, could revolutionize the field of new energy transportation.

The "Land Aircraft Carrier" is designed to be a three-dimensional transportation mode, featuring a three-axle six-wheel drive power form and the ability to carry four to five passengers. While details about its off-road capabilities remain unclear, the vehicle's six-wheel drive system promises exciting possibilities for future land travel.

In its road mode, the aircraft can be folded and stowed into the vehicle body, allowing for seamless transition to flight mode with vertical take-off and landing capabilities. The car also features innovative technologies such as a foldable steering wheel, a transparent instrument panel, and a transparent cockpit chassis, catering to various future urban transportation needs.

Also Read : Xpeng unveils plan to go beyond cars with AI, flying car, robot

The unveiling of the "Land Aircraft Carrier" has sparked both excitement and skepticism among the public. While some view it as a revolutionary concept that embodies the future of automotive technology, others question its practicality and urge Xpeng to focus on more conventional models.

With the pre-order launch planned for the fourth quarter of this year and mass production expected by the fourth quarter of next year, the "Land Aircraft Carrier" could redefine our understanding of traditional car functions and pave the way for a new era of transportation.

While Xiaopeng, the company's founder, has shown signs of fatigue amidst the rapid development of new energy vehicles, Xpeng has continued to push boundaries in the industry. The company has invested over 10 billion in intelligent research and development, positioning itself as a leader in technological advancement.

