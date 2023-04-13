HT Auto
Tesla to bring new steering yoke as degrading materials cause concerns

When Tesla introduced the steering yoke in the Model S and Model X, it created quite a ripple in the automotive community, as the yoke changed the concept of the conventional steering wheel. There was plenty of controversy surrounding the odd shape and the concerns about the practicality of the steering yoke. Now a new concern has surfaced around the steering yoke, which is about the quality of materials used. Tesla is reportedly to address the concern by working on a new yoke with improved material that would come later this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2023, 10:40 AM
Tesla inroduced the steering yoke in Model S and Model X that created quite controversy regarding its unusual shape and now the material quality used in it too is in question.
Several Tesla Model S and Model X owners have complained that their cars' steering yoke is degrading rapidly, especially the surface material. The EV maker has addressed the concern by saying it is working on a new steering yoke with improved material quality. The new steering yoke is expected to be introduced in the coming months. A Reddit post has revealed that a Tesla Service representative informed a customer about developing a new yoke with improved material.

Several Tesla Model S and Model X owners have posted photos and videos online showing the materials peeling and delaminating the steering yoke of their vehicles. Though it is not a safety issue, but the concern is disappointing for buyers of a vehicle that costs more than $100,000. Tesla has offered replacement parts, but many owners have reported the issue recurred with their new steering yokes.

As it appears, the issue with the steering yoke stems from the vegan leather used. Despite Tesla offering its customers a replacement part, many reported that the issue persists even with the new steering yoke.

While this conversation posted online took place between the Tesla owner and the Tesla Service executive unofficially, the EV manufacturer has not said anything officially about the issue or the updated steering yoke that is slated to be introduced in a few months.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2023, 10:40 AM IST
