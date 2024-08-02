HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Sued By Family Of Motorcyclist Killed In Autopilot Crash In United States

Tesla sued by family of motorcyclist killed in Autopilot crash in United States

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • A 34-year old lost his life after a Model 3 EV, put on Autopilot at 75-80 miles per hour, struck the back of the victim's Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Tesla Autopilot
A Model 3 electric vehicle being driven using Full Self-Driving which is part of the Autopilot technology used in Tesla cars. (REUTERS)
Tesla Autopilot
A Model 3 electric vehicle being driven using Full Self-Driving which is part of the Autopilot technology used in Tesla cars.

The parents of a motorcyclist who was killed in a 2022 crash involving a Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot in Utah sued the electric carmaker and the vehicle's driver, claiming that the driver assistant software and other safety features are "defective and inadequate."

Landon Embry, 34, died on the scene after the Model 3 put on Autopilot at 75-80 miles per hour struck the back of his Harley Davidson motorcycle, throwing him from the bike, according to the lawsuit filed in state court in Salt Lake City last week.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus ES
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i4
BatteryCapacity Icon83.9 kWh Range Icon590 Km
₹ 69.90 - 77.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Id.7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The lawsuit claims the driver of the Model 3 was "tired" and "not in a condition to drive as an ordinarily prudent driver."

Also Read : Tesla plays blame game amidst EV slowdown. Here’s what Musk has to say

The complaint said the Autopilot sensors such as cameras "should have identified the hazard posed by Decedent’s motorcycle in its presence."

"A reasonably prudent driver, or adequate auto braking system, would have, and could have slowed or stopped without colliding with the motorcycle," the complaint said.

Also Read : Tesla recalls 18 lakh electric vehicles, including Model 3 and Model S, in United State

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

The lawsuit adds to growing scrutiny of Tesla's driver assistant systems Autopilot and Full Self-Driving.

A Tesla Model S car was in "Full Self-Driving" mode when it hit and killed a 28-year-old motorcyclist in the Seattle area in April this year, police said this week.

Also Read : Tesla Model S that killed Seattle motorcyclist was in full self-driving mode

In April, Tesla settled a lawsuit over a 2018 crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST
TAGS: Model 3 Electric Vehicles Tesla Electric vehicle Electric car EV Model S

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.