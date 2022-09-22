HT Auto
Tesla recalls over one million EVs to update window reversing software

The recall covers some 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Sep 2022, 18:29 PM
US EV giant Tesla has recalled nearly 1.1 million electric vehicles in the US due to an issue with the window automatic reversal system, which may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, increasing the risk of injury. To rectify this issue, the electric vehicle maker will perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles. However, the company says that it is not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the recall.

(Also read | Tesla rolls out 10,000th Model Y from Giga Texas)

As per the US safety agency, a closing window without the proper automatic reversing system may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury. The agency also said that the vehicles involved in the recall failed to comply with the requirements of a federal motor vehicle safety standard on power windows.

Tesla said that during product testing in August, its employees identified window automatic reversal system performance that had "greater than expected variations in response to pinch detection." The carmaker then carried out extensive additional testing and determined that the vehicles' pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results did not meet automatic reversal systems requirements. Thus, leading to a recall.

Starting from September 13, Tesla vehicles in production and in pre-delivery received a software update that sets power operated window operation to the requirements.

In a separate development, Tesla has successfully completed the upgradation of the production lines at its Shanghai factory and now will be testing them until November 30 as it doubles the plant's annual output to one million vehicles. As per a document filed to the Shanghai government’s environmental information disclosures platform, this upgrade took about nine months.

 

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2022, 18:26 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model 3 Model Y Model X
