Tesla rolls out 10,000th Model Y from Giga Texas

Tesla is continuing to ramp-up production towards more than 250,000 units annually.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2022, 09:28 AM
The Tesla Model Y 10,000th unit at Giga Texas plant. (Image: Twitter/Tesla)
Tesla has announced the roll-out of the 10,000th Model Y electric crossover from its Giga Texas plant. The automaker entered into the production of the Tesla Model Y at the facility in April 2022. This comes as a step toward Tesla's strategy to ramp up production of its cars to more than 250,000 units annually. The automaker shared a photo from the celebration of the milestone and wrote "10,000 Model Ys built at Giga Texas to date" on Twitter.

In August this year, Tesla revealed that Giga Texas has been producing more than 1,000 units of the Model Y every week. Since then, it has not been revealed further about the current production volume. But, it has cleared that Giga Texas has a manufacturing capacity that is higher than 250,000 units annually. Considering the installed manufacturing capacity, Tesla is probably producing more than 5,000 units every week or so.

Interestingly, Tesla has been reducing the waiting period for the Model Y and Model 3 electric cars in China significantly. Also, it aims to double the sales volume of the Model Y cars in Germany by the end of 2022. Tesla Giga Texas facility's increased production volume too comes in the same line. The overall strategy for the US electric car major is to ramp up production and sales of its EVs substantially in an attempt to grab further market share in the bulging e-car market space.

The crucial factor that is limiting the Model Y production hike in the Giga Texas plant could be the lower availability of the all-new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells for structural battery packs. Owing to this supply chain issue, Tesla started production of the Model Y equipped with 2170 type cells and non-structural battery packs earlier this year.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2022, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y Model Y electric car electric vehicle
