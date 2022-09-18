HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Aims To Double Vehicle Sales In Germany In 2022: Report

Tesla aims to double vehicle sales in Germany in 2022: Report

Tesla Giga Berlin currently manufactures Model Y electric crossover, with more than 1,000 units rolling out every week.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2022, 15:57 PM
Tesla Model 3 has truly stamped the EV-maker's dominance in the world of clean personal mobility.
Tesla Model 3 has truly stamped the EV-maker's dominance in the world of clean personal mobility.
Tesla Model 3 has truly stamped the EV-maker's dominance in the world of clean personal mobility.
Tesla Model 3 has truly stamped the EV-maker's dominance in the world of clean personal mobility.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is aiming to double its vehicle sales in Germany in 2022, reports German weekly publication Automobilwoche. This news comes at a time when the automaker is increasingly focusing on more production and surging sales in an attempt to gain more market share and enhance profitability.

Since the beginning of production at Tesla's Giga Berlin manufacturing plant operation, the automaker has increased the production volume to more than 1,000 units every week. Now, it is aiming to ramp up the production output to 5,000 units every week and gradually even higher. Eventually, the US electric car major is aiming to ramp up its production further so that it can increase the sales of its EVs to double in Germany.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tesla Giga Berlin currently manufactures Model Y electric crossover. The Tesla Giga Shanghai manufactured made-in-China Model 3 and Model Y cars too, are sold in Germany. Apart from that, Tesla also imports the Model X and Model S cars from US plants. Besides selling the made-in-Germany cars in the country, Tesla also exports these cars to other European countries. However, with the plan to double the EV sales in Germany, we might see the automaker emphasising more on the German market than other European countries.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

 

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2022, 15:42 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model X Tesla Model S electric car electric vehicle electric mobility Ev
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Tesla aims to double vehicle sales in Germany in 2022: Report
Tesla aims to double vehicle sales in Germany in 2022: Report
This Indian state records six times growth in EV sales
This Indian state records six times growth in EV sales
Maruti Suzuki says small car segment to grow in volume terms
Maruti Suzuki says small car segment to grow in volume terms
BMW aiming for 1000 km range for future EVs, claims this should suffice
BMW aiming for 1000 km range for future EVs, claims this should suffice

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city