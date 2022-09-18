Tesla aims to double vehicle sales in Germany in 2022: Report

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is aiming to double its vehicle sales in Germany in 2022, reports German weekly publication Automobilwoche. This news comes at a time when the automaker is increasingly focusing on more production and surging sales in an attempt to gain more market share and enhance profitability.

Since the beginning of production at Tesla's Giga Berlin manufacturing plant operation, the automaker has increased the production volume to more than 1,000 units every week. Now, it is aiming to ramp up the production output to 5,000 units every week and gradually even higher. Eventually, the US electric car major is aiming to ramp up its production further so that it can increase the sales of its EVs to double in Germany.

Tesla Giga Berlin currently manufactures Model Y electric crossover. The Tesla Giga Shanghai manufactured made-in-China Model 3 and Model Y cars too, are sold in Germany. Apart from that, Tesla also imports the Model X and Model S cars from US plants. Besides selling the made-in-Germany cars in the country, Tesla also exports these cars to other European countries. However, with the plan to double the EV sales in Germany, we might see the automaker emphasising more on the German market than other European countries.

