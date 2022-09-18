Tesla slashes Model 3 and Y delivery time again in China, third time in a month

Tesla has again slashed the delivery waiting period for the Model 3 and Model Y electric cars in China. This comes as the third such reduction from the US electric vehicle major in a month. Now, Several versions of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars can be delivered within one week, suggests the automaker's latest announcement.

The reduction in waiting time comes as a significant change in the demand and supply relation of the automaker in China. Initially, higher availability of the entry-level Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y was indicated, which later has also been joined by four other Model 3 and Model Y versions.

As the latest announcement suggests, a host of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars are available within one to eight weeks, instead of the previous waiting period of six to ten weeks. These include the Tesla Model 3 RWD (LFP), Model 3 Performance, Model Y RWD (LFP), Model Y Long Range AWD, and Model Y Performance. Before the previous reduction in the waiting period, these cars were coming with a waiting timeframe of 16-20 weeks.

A shorter delivery time means that the supply of new cars improved over demand. Tesla Giga Shanghai plant upgraded its factory and operations earlier this year and noted a record level of output in August. This comes at the same time when Tesla Giga Berlin is ramping up the production of the Model Y cars that are being sold across European markets. This eventually reduces pressure from the Tesla Giga Shanghai that produces cars for the China and European market. The reduced demand from Europe for made-in-China models has prompted Giga Shanghai to focus more on the Chinese market and reduce the waiting period for the customers there.

