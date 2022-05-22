HT Auto
Tesla Model Y battery pack can be removed in 143 steps and replaced in 314 steps

Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack uses 4680 cells.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 May 2022, 02:17 PM
Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's second best-seller around the world with more than 11 units selling every hour.
Tesla's structural battery pack for its Model Y crossover can be removed in 143 steps, while replacing the battery pack requires a whopping 314 steps, claims a report by Electrek. The report claims that Tesla Model Y's battery pack can be removed and replaced, which makes perfect sense since, at some point, the battery pack could face an issue. While the battery pack is supposed to last a long time in most cases, a mishap can happen at any time.

(Also Read: Tesla may build a second Gigafactory in Asia along with a battery plant: Report)

The news comes at a time when Tesla has started delivery of its Model Y electric crossovers produced at the Giga Texas with the auto manufacturer's proprietary 4680 battery cells and structural pack. The structural battery pack means it comes as a part of the actual vehicle structure. This simplifies the overall manufacturing process, much like the automaker's Giga Press diecasting process. The automaker also said that the 4680 cells come providing multiple advantages over Tesla's 18650 and 2170 cells.

Tesla's official service manual reveals that removal of the structural battery pack requires 143 steps. This requires the removal of a significant portion of the Model Y's interior and floor panel before getting the battery pack out. Also, putting a new structural battery pack into the Tesla EV requires another 171 steps.

Tesla Model Y crossover comes as the second bestselling electric vehicle from the automaker, after the Tesla Model 3 compact sedan. Besides the Giga Texas, the Tesla Model Y is also produced at the Giga Berlin and Giga Shanghai manufacturing facilities of the automaker. Besides being sold in Germany and China from these plants, Tesla also ships the Model Y crossover to a wider region as well. The ability to replace the structural battery pack from the Tesla Model Y would mean that owners of these electric cars will be able to use them for a longer period, even if the battery requires to be replaced.

First Published Date: 22 May 2022, 02:17 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
