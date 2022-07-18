HT Auto
Tesla Model X and Model Y EVs reach Mount Everest base camp

The Tesla Model X and Model Y reached an altitude of 17,060 feet.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2022, 09:12 AM
Tesla Model Y and Model X reached base camp of Mount Everest. (Image: Tesla Greater China)
In a unique achievement, a Tesla Model X and a Model Y have reached the base camp of the world's highest mountain Mount Everest. The two luxury electric cars reached an altitude of 17,060 feet after a 2,414 km road trip over five days from Chengdu to Mount Everest in order to prove the capabilities of new energy vehicles. Trensen Chongqing, a Chinese vlogger and a Tesla Model Y owner along with his friend, took the challenge of reaching the height, which is difficult for even ICE-powered 4x4 vehicles. Tesla China posted a video of the duo taking the rough road and reaching the Mount Everest base camp.

Both the Tesla Model X and the Model Y went through a lot of modifications in order to survive the harsh, high-altitude journey. Apart from that, the vast array of Tesla Supercharger networks claimed to have made the journey possible for the duo. Currently, there are more than 8,700 Tesla Superchargers in China, and many of them are located in remote locations. The two men used the Camp Mode of their electric cars to sleep in their vehicles overnight when there were no hotels nearby.

The video released by Tesla China reveals that the duo had to stop and charge their vehicles nine times during their journey to Everest. This means there were able to squeeze out an average mileage of 257 km range per charge.

Not many cars reach the Mount Everest base camp. Considering that fact, and the two vehicles that reached the location were electric-powered, it was a unique feat for the new energy vehicles, Tesla and the two people as well.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2022, 09:12 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model X Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
