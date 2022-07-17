HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla To Take In Car Gaming To A Whole New Level, To Integrate Valve’s Steam

Tesla to take in-car gaming to a whole new level, to integrate Valve’s Steam

Tesla's integration of Valve's Steam into the in-car entertainment system will increase the number of video games playable inside the EVs significantly.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2022, 12:09 PM
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (via REUTERS)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (via REUTERS)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (via REUTERS)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that the automaker is working on taking its in-car gaming experience to a whole new level. The automaker is claimed to integrate Valve's Steam. This comes as part of the electric car brand's strategy to invest heavily into integrating video games into its in-car entertainment systems. Tesla earlier this year said that it planned to go as far as integrating Valve’s Steam, an online video game store and distribution platform, in its vehicles. This would result in a massive increase in games playable inside Tesla vehicles. This week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said again that the OEM is getting closer to achieving the Steam integration and it is aiming for a demonstration next month. In a tweet on the 16th of July, he wrote, “We’re making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month."

(Also Read: Ola CEO teases upcoming electric car, says will be the ‘sportiest car ever’)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The demonstration as mentioned by Elon Musk is likely going to involve some computing-demanding video games to show the gaming capacity inside Tesla electric vehicles.

The move comes at a time when Tesla is facing difficulties on various fronts. The carmaker has been facing a wide range of lawsuits filed by former employees and even shareholders over the allegation of non-action despite knowing about sexual offences and racial discrimination at its factory premises.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 17 Jul 2022, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla to reimburse a customer over Autopilot issue, rules Munich court: Report
Tesla to reimburse a customer over Autopilot issue, rules Munich court: Report
European car sales slump to worst in June, lowest since 1996
European car sales slump to worst in June, lowest since 1996
Bentley launches new car collection to celebrate 20 years in China
Bentley launches new car collection to celebrate 20 years in China
Audi says luxury car market in India remains suppressed due to high taxes
Audi says luxury car market in India remains suppressed due to high taxes
Tesla to take in-car gaming to a whole new level, to integrate Valve’s Steam
Tesla to take in-car gaming to a whole new level, to integrate Valve’s Steam

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city