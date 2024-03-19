Tata Tiago.ev updated with new features. Check them out

Tata Motors has silently updated the Tiago.EV with few new features. The XZ+ Tech LR now comes with auto-dimming IRVM which means the driver no longer needs to flip the switch of the IRVM from day to night. The XZ+ variants now come with a 45 W USB port to fast charge mobile devices.

Apart from this, the pollen air filter and auto-fold outside rearview mirrors are now available only on the XZ+ variants. Tata has removed the black roof from all variants of Tiago.ev. Apart from this, there are no changes and Tata has not done any price revision to the Tiago EV. It still costs between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹11.89 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: