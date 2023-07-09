Tata Tiago EV finds 10,000 homes since launch

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 09, 2023

 It took just four months for the manufacturer to achieve this milestone

Tiago EV was also the ‘Fastest Booked' EV in India

It received 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours and 20,000 bookings by December 2022

 Tata Tiago EV comes at a starting price of 8.69 lakh 

 Check product page

Tiago EV is offered with two battery pack options

The smaller one uses 19.2 kWh and has a claimed range of 250 km

The larger one uses 24 kWh and claims a driving range of 315 km

The smaller battery pack has a 45 kW electric motor that produces 110 Nm

The car can hit 60 kmph in 6.2 seconds
