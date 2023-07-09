Tata Tiago EV finds 10,000 homes since launch

It took just four months for the manufacturer to achieve this milestone
Tiago EV was also the ‘Fastest Booked' EV in India
It received 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours and 20,000 bookings by December 2022
Tata Tiago EV comes at a starting price of ₹8.69 lakh
Tiago EV is offered with two battery pack options
The smaller one uses 19.2 kWh and has a claimed range of 250 km
The larger one uses 24 kWh and claims a driving range of 315 km
The smaller battery pack has a 45 kW electric motor that produces 110 Nm
The car can hit 60 kmph in 6.2 seconds