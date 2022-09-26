HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Tiago Ev Launch This Week: Big Tech Highlights To Expect

Tata Tiago EV launch this week: Big tech highlights to expect

Tata Tiago EV is expected to be the most affordable EV in India, further strengthening Tata's stronghold over the passenger EV segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2022, 12:26 PM
Tata Motors currently dominates the electric vehicle segment in India with a staggering 85 per cent market share.
Tata Motors currently dominates the electric vehicle segment in India with a staggering 85 per cent market share.
Tata Motors currently dominates the electric vehicle segment in India with a staggering 85 per cent market share.
Tata Motors currently dominates the electric vehicle segment in India with a staggering 85 per cent market share.

Tata Motors is ready to launch its third electric passenger vehicle in the form of the Tiago EV on September 28, which is going to be the homegrown auto major's first-ever all-electric hatchback as well. Also, upon launch, this Tata Tiago EV would be the most affordable electric car in India.

(Also Read: Tata Motors rolls out 400,000th unit of Nexon SUV, new variant launched)

The Tata Tiago EV is expected to come with a host of technologies onboard. These would include a powerful battery pack, Ziptron technology, DC fast charger etc. Here are what we can expect from this car.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiagoev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Tiagoev
 
₹5 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19 kmpl
₹5.12 - 7.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Same battery as Tigor EV

The Tata Tiago EV is likely to come equipped with the same 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is used for the Tigor EV. Tata may also use the high-energy-density 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh battery pack options which are used in its commercial EV Tata XPres-T. The power output in the case of XPress-T is 41 hp and with 105 Nm of torque.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

DC fast charging

In Tigor EV, this lithium-ion battery pack takes about an hour to recharge up to 80 per cent using a DC fast charger. Expect the Tiago EV to come with the same technology as well. Also, expect the electric hatchback to offer a range of nearly 300 km on a single charge with this same battery pack.

Ziptron technology

Expect the Tata Tiago EV to be the third car from the automobile brand to come with Ziptron technology that is claimed to offer an efficient and powerful performance in the Tata Nexon and Tata Tigor EVs.

Regenerative braking

The upcoming Tata Tiago EV will allow drivers to opt for strong regenerative braking, which will preserve the charge of the electric hatchback's battery pack while it is on the move. It is also expected to have multi-mode regen functionality as well.

Connected car technology

Tata Motors has already confirmed that Tiago EV will come with a host of connected car technologies onboard. The electric hatchback will be equipped with the carmaker's ZConnect technology already in use in other EVs.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2022, 12:26 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Tiago Tata Tiago EV electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

End of the road for iconic Lamborghini Aventador V12 as last unit rolls out
End of the road for iconic Lamborghini Aventador V12 as last unit rolls out
Kawasaki W175 launched at ₹1.47 lakh: Check price, specs, features
Kawasaki W175 launched at 1.47 lakh: Check price, specs, features
Maruti Suzuki to double car transportation by rail in India
Maruti Suzuki to double car transportation by rail in India
Over 100 fined for not wearing rear seat belt in Delhi as crackdown continues
Over 100 fined for not wearing rear seat belt in Delhi as crackdown continues
Tata Tiago EV launch this week: Big tech highlights to expect
Tata Tiago EV launch this week: Big tech highlights to expect

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city