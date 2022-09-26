Tata Tiago EV launch this week: Big tech highlights to expect
Tata Motors is ready to launch its third electric passenger vehicle in the form of the Tiago EV on September 28, which is going to be the homegrown auto major's first-ever all-electric hatchback as well. Also, upon launch, this Tata Tiago EV would be the most affordable electric car in India.
The Tata Tiago EV is expected to come with a host of technologies onboard. These would include a powerful battery pack, Ziptron technology, DC fast charger etc. Here are what we can expect from this car.
Same battery as Tigor EV
The Tata Tiago EV is likely to come equipped with the same 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is used for the Tigor EV. Tata may also use the high-energy-density 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh battery pack options which are used in its commercial EV Tata XPres-T. The power output in the case of XPress-T is 41 hp and with 105 Nm of torque.
DC fast charging
In Tigor EV, this lithium-ion battery pack takes about an hour to recharge up to 80 per cent using a DC fast charger. Expect the Tiago EV to come with the same technology as well. Also, expect the electric hatchback to offer a range of nearly 300 km on a single charge with this same battery pack.
Ziptron technology
Expect the Tata Tiago EV to be the third car from the automobile brand to come with Ziptron technology that is claimed to offer an efficient and powerful performance in the Tata Nexon and Tata Tigor EVs.
Regenerative braking
The upcoming Tata Tiago EV will allow drivers to opt for strong regenerative braking, which will preserve the charge of the electric hatchback's battery pack while it is on the move. It is also expected to have multi-mode regen functionality as well.
Connected car technology
Tata Motors has already confirmed that Tiago EV will come with a host of connected car technologies onboard. The electric hatchback will be equipped with the carmaker's ZConnect technology already in use in other EVs.