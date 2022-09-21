HT Auto
Tata Motors rolls out 400,000th unit of Nexon SUV, new variant launched

Tata Nexon was first launched in September of 2017 and has maintained a strong position in the sub-compact SUV segment in the Indian car market.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2022, 11:39 AM
Tata Nexon is the best-selling SUV from the Indian car manufacturer.
Tata Motors on Wednesday announced the roll out of the 400,000th unit of its Nexon SUV from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune and also launched a new XZ+(L) variant. Tata Nexon is the best-selling SUV from the Indian car manufacturer and repeatedly figures in the monthly list of best-selling passenger vehicles in the country.

First launched in September of 2017, Nexon quickly established itself as a formidable player in a still small sub-compact SUV segment. Its main competition at the time was against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza but has since had to fend off challenge from a growing list of rivals that include Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Kia Sonet, among others.

Some of the factors that continues to power Nexon in the Indian car market are that it is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engine options which are mated to both manual as well as automatic gearboxes. Pricing is also a key factor with the Nexon starting at around 7.50 lakh and going up to 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly-launched XZ+(L) variant has been priced at 11.38 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets features like wireless charger, ventilated leatherette seats, air purifier and auto-dimming IRVM. This variant has also been included in the Nexon Dark Edition. The Dark Edition, however, is different from the Jet Edition that was unveiled last month.

But while pricing, features, looks and engine options play a big role in determining the success of a car model, Nexon has also been able to establish itself as a safe vehicle and was the first Indian car to get a five-star adult safety rating from Global NCAP.

As such, Tata Motors says that Nexon has gone from strength to strength. It took the model all of seven months to go from three lakh units to its four-lakh mark. “Emerging as the best-selling SUV in its segment by topping the sales charts and registering a staggering 72% YTD growth, the Nexon is clearly the preferred SUV among Indian auto buyers," the company said in a press statement.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2022, 11:33 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Nexon Nexon Tata Motors
