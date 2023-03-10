HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Motors Plans Ev Battery Plant For Jaguar Land Rover, Seeks Uk Govt's Help

Tata Motors plans EV battery plant for Jaguar Land Rover, seeks UK govt's help

Tata Motors, which owns British luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover, has reportedly approached the UK government to seek financial help to set up an electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in the country. According to reports in British media, the carmaker wants nearly $600 million (roughly converted to nearly 5,000 crore) to set up the facility which will supply key the EV component to its luxury car wing in coming days. Reports also suggest that the Indian carmaker threatens to relocate the facility outside of the country if the UK government denies the fund required.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2023, 12:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Tata Motors, is planning to increase its presence in the electric vehicle segment. (REUTERS)
British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Tata Motors, is planning to increase its presence in the electric vehicle segment. (REUTERS)
British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Tata Motors, is planning to increase its presence in the electric vehicle segment. (REUTERS)
British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Tata Motors, is planning to increase its presence in the electric vehicle segment.

According to reports, Tata Motors is planning to set up the electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility together with Envision, the EV cell manufacturer from China. It is the same company with which Jaguar Land Rover was planning to partner last year to build EV batteries. A facility was also supposed to come up in Somerset. However, after former PM Boris Johnson stepped down, the plan was delayed.

The fund sought by Tata Motors from the UK government includes subsidies as well as energy and research costs. The carmaker has reportedly given a week's time to the UK government to decide, before which Tata Motors could approach Spain for the upcoming facility. One of the UK government officials was quoted by British media outlet The Telegraph saying, “We are engaging with them – whether or not the talks go anywhere depends on whether a final amount can be agreed."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Jaguar Land Rover was earlier offered funding from the government which was reportedly bigger than its other European rivals. The fresh fund sought by the carmaker is considered to be huge given the estimate of JLR's transition from ICE to EV genre not more than $1.2 billion. The high energy costs required to run the EV manufacturing facility remains one of the key issues for the UK government to decide.

Tata Motors had earlier hinted at setting up two EV battery manufacturing facilities, one of them being in Europe. However, there is still no clarity if the European facility will be located in the UK.

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2023, 12:12 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover Electric vehicle EV battery Electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
41% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 738 Rs. 1,244
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city