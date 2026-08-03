Tata & Mahindra lead electric car market, post triple-digit growth in July

Tata Motors and Mahindra , two key homegrown auto majors in India, led the country's electric passenger vehicle market in July. Both these homegrown auto giants posted triple-digit growth in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market in July 2026. According to the vehicle registration data available on Vahan, total electric passenger vehicles registered in India in July 2026 were 31,788 units, up by 81.6% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, as against 17,509 units registered in July 2025.

This strong sales performance of electric passenger vehicles in India is attributed to the sustained consumer demand for electric cars amid various headwinds the ICE segment is facing. The petrol and diesel price hike in the recent past, stemming from the global crude oil price spike due to the West Asia crisis; and the upfront cost increase resulting in surging ownership costs for passenger vehicles, have played crucial roles in this EV growth. The recent debate around the E20 fuel and its impact on older petrol cars also propelled growth of electric passenger vehicle sales. Consumers seek economical modes of safe personal transportation, which electric cars promise to fulfil as compared to their petrol or diesel counterparts.

Tata clocks more than double EV sales

Tata Motors, which holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, more than doubled its sales numbers in July 2026. The homegrown auto giant, which sells a wide range of electric passenger vehicles, including Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV, and Harrier EV, registered 13,579 units of electric cars in July 2026. This marked a 101.8% year-on-year (YoY) sales growth for the brand's electric passenger vehicles last month, as compared to 6,728 units registered in the corresponding month a year ago.

Tata Motors' electric passenger vehicles accounted for nearly 43% of total e-car sales in India last month, helping the brand to reinforce its leadership position in the country's electric car market.

Mahindra also registers triple-digit growth

Tata Motors' arch-rival and another key homegrown auto giant, Mahindra, also posted robust electric car sales in July 2026. The auto giant, which witnessed immense positive response with its electric SUVs like BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S, registered a massive 124.7% YoY increase in EV sales last month with 7,677 units registered, up from 3,416 units recorded in the same month a year ago.

The Mahindra XEV 9S, which is essentially the all-electric iteration of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, became the bestselling electric car in India in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal (FY2027). Mahindra's range-topping electric SUV dethroned the MG Windsor EV to become the best-selling electric car in India.

MG retained its position, but lost numbers

JSW MG Motor retained its position in the top-selling electric passenger vehicle chart in India in July 2026, but lost some key numbers. The automaker, which sells models like Comet EV, Windsor EV, and ZS EV, among others in the segment, retained its third position in the chart with 5,642 units registered, but this marked a 4.1% YoY decline from 5,900 units registered in the same month a year ago.

New entrants gaining traction

In the top five positions, the other two brands are new entrants in the segment. Maruti Suzuki, the numero uno position helding car brand in the Indian passenger vehicle market, which entered the e-PV segment late with its e-Vitara, registered 1,590 units last month. On the other hand, VinFast, a key global EV player, which entered the Indian market late with models like VF6, VF7, and VF MPV 7, registered 1,478 units in July 20-26.

Among others, Kia India charted significant growth in the segment last month. The automaker, which launched the Kia Syros EV recently, registered a 613.8% YoY growth with 464 units, up from 65 units registered in July 2025. BYD recorded a 21% YoY growth with 742 units registered last month, up from 613 units clocked in July 2025.

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