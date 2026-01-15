Skoda Vision 7S-based flagship electric car to be named Peaq

Czech automaker Skoda recently announced that its upcoming all-electric flagship SUV will be named the Peaq. The Peaq will be based on the Vision 7S concept showcased in 2022 and will make its global debut in the summer of 2026. Additionally, the electric SUV will boast the company's 'Modern Solid' design language.

‘Peak’ position

The 'Peaq' will sit at the top of Skoda's portfolio, as the name suggests. The Czech automaker has decided to move away from its electric SUV nomenclature with the upcoming flagship seven-seater SUV. The vehicle would emphasise the combination of sustainability, technology and functional design.

"With the Vision 7S, we entered new territory for Škoda, with a clear idea of how to elevate the brand. Since then, we have introduced a new design language and further refined our product identity. Now, we are bringing this innovative vehicle concept to life. Our new flagship model takes our brand values of spaciousness and practicality to a whole new level. As of today, our bold vision for Škoda’s electric future has a name: Peaq – a clear statement of where this model belongs in our portfolio," Martin Jahn, Board Member for Sales and Marketing, Škoda Auto, stated.

Skoda Peaq Expectations

The Skoda Peaq will be built on Volkswagen's MEB+ platform. Not only that, but the electric seven-seater SUV might feature LED DRLs running the width of the car on the front. T-shaped tail lamps are expected to be carried over from the Vision 7S concept, distinguishing the Skoda Peaq from its other electric SUV siblings. Much like modern Skoda cars, the Peaq will have ‘Skoda’ lettering on the front of the car at the edge of the frunk hood.

It will be expected to compete against other European electric SUV rivals, including the Peugeot 5000-8 or the Mercedes-Benz EQB, among others. As per the company, the Skoda Peaq is expected to provide a versatile environment for its consumers with seven seats, making it an ideal choice for families and travellers who require a vehicle that supports both professional and leisure activities. In addition to that, the design emphasises the company's signature 'Simply Clever' solutions.

