Tata Harrier EV variant-wise range revealed

Tata Motors recently announced prices for the rear-wheel drive variants of the Harrier EV, with prices starting at ₹21.49 lakh, going up to ₹27.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has now revealed more details about the Harrier EV, particularly the variant-wise range of the model. The Tata Harrier EV will be available with two battery pack options, and here’s a look at the range each of the variants has to offer.

Tata Harrier EV Claimed Range

The Tata Harrier EV will get two battery packs - 65 kWh and 75 kWh for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) versions with the single motor. The 75 kWh unit is also available on the Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) with the dual motor setup.

Tata Harrier EV Variants Claimed Range (MIDC) Real-World Range (C-75) 65kWh RWD 538 km 420-445 km 75kWh RWD 627 km 480-505 km 75kWh QWD 622 km 460-490 km

The Harrier EV 65 RWD offers a range of 538 km on a single charge, as opposed to the Harrier EV 75 RWD, which offers the maximum range of 627 km on a single charge. The Harrier EV 75 QWD offers slightly less range at 622 km while packing more power and torque, as well as off-road capability. All range figures are as per the MIDC test cycle.

Tata Harrier EV Real-World Range

The claimed range figures are certified under ideal test conditions, which is why Tata has also shared the real-world range on each of these variants. The company calls this C75 figures or the range figures that 75 per cent of customers will realistically get in the day-to-day driving conditions. As per the C75 calculation, the Harrier EV promises 420-445 km on the 65 kWh RWD variant, 480-505 km on the 75 kWh RWD variant, and 460-490 km on the 75 kWh QWD variant.

Tata claims a real-world range between 420 km and 490 km on the Harrier EV, depending on the variant and battery pack

Tata Harrier EV Battery Warranty

The Tata Harrier EV will come with a lifetime warranty on the battery pack (15 years from the date of registration). Moreover, second owners of the electric SUV can avail of a 10-year/200,000 km warranty package. Tata is yet to announce prices for the Harrier EV QWD variants, and we should know more about the same in the coming days.

Do note that the ex-showroom cost of the vehicle does not include the charger and installation cost. The company is offering a 7.3 kW AC charger that will take about 9.3 hours to charge the 65 kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the 75 kWh will take about 10.7 hours from 10-100 per cent.

