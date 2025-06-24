Tata Harrier EV scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test
- The Tata Harrier EV received a 5-star rating in Adult and Child Occupant Protection from Bharat NCAP. This rating applies to all variants of the vehicle. Tata Motors also revealed prices for the rear-wheel drive variants in India.
The score for adult occupant protection for the Harrier EV is 32 out of 32, whereas for the child occupant protection is 45 out of 49.
Bharat NCAP has crash-tested the Tata Harrier EV. It has scored 5 stars in the Adult Occupant Protection as well as Child Occupant Protection. The crash test rating is applicable to all the variants of the Harrier EV. Tata Motors recently announced the prices of the rear-wheel drive variants of the Harrier EV in the Indian market.
First Published Date: 24 Jun 2025, 12:46 PM IST
