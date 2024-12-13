Mega global survey finds 92% of EV owners won't embrace engines again. What about India?

The rise and spread of electric vehicles (EVs) is inevitable and the popularity of such models is partly being powered by existing owners who are mostly unwilling to go back to conventional vehicles powered by an engine. This is the finding of a global survey covering around 23,000 EV owners in 18 countries, including India.

Titled Global EV Driver Survey 2024 and conducted by a grass root non-profit network of 64 national electric vehicle driver’s associations called Global EV Alliance, the survey found that 97 per cent of the respondents said they were ‘very satisfied’ with their EVs. When asked if they were to replace their existing EVs in a day, 92 per cent said they would do so with another EV and four per cent said it would be a plug-in hybrid. Just one per cent said their next car would be a petrol or diesel-powered model.

Why buy an EV?

The survey also focused on driving factors that have led the respondents to make their purchases. A large majority said that the lower operating cost of an EV was a big reason for buying an EV while a large number of people also highlighted that such vehicles are better for the environment. Other factors outlined were interest in new technology and incentives offered.

Where do you charge your EV?

Home-charging solutions remain the best option for EV owners across the world.

When asked the primary location of charging EVs, 72 per cent of those surveyed said they use their home-charging points. Another 13 per cent said they make use of fast chargers while seven per cent said they make use of public parking spaces with charging options. Another seven per cent said they use charging points at their work locations.

What are the biggest problems with an EV?

The survey also focused on real-time challenges of owning and driving an EV. While a majority said they saw no real challenge, issues like poor coverage of fast-charging points and slow charging times were still highlighted by many others. Range and malfunctioning chargers were also cited by many.

Of respondents in all the 18 countries, the number of people who admitted to having range-related anxieties were the most in India, followed by Brazil, Costa Rica and Portugal. Those in Germany and Switzerland were the least anxious about range.

The survey covered EV owners in : Austria, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

