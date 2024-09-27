Want to drive home an MG Windsor EV? Check out complete price list

The MG Windsor EV's full price list is out and the range starts from ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Excite variant, up to to ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the high-end Essence variant. The mid-range Exclusive trim comes at Rs 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
With the battery rental programme, the Windsor EV's prices drop significantly, with the base model starting at Rs 9.99 lakh. With this, owners will have to pay ₹3.5 per km as a usage charge for the battery.
While the base variant comes with a comprehensive range of features, it is the mid-tier Exclusive variant that provides the most value for money. Features include a 15.6-inch touchscreen and an 8.8-inch digital cluster, alongside a 360-degree camera, TPMs, and auto-dimming IRVMs.
For buyers interested in luxury, the Windsor EV's top-spec Essence variant adds creature comfort features such as multi-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and a nine-speaker audio system.
The 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and it houses the majority of controls and key functions of the car.
The MG Windsor EV features a long centre armrest in the front that houses cupholders for the front row and rear AC vents. Passengers in the back receive a foldable rear centre armrest with cupholders as well.
The MG Windsor EV aims to blend the comfort of a sedan with the space of an SUV, and it is fitted with Aero Lounge seats in the Essence trim that can recline up to 135 degrees.
The MG Windsor EV comes with a multi-function steering wheel and a digital console. The electric motor in the Windsor makes 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, and the car comes with four distinct driving modes.
The MG Windsor EV is offered with a 60 percent buyback guarantee after 3 years and 45,000 km. First buyers get a lifetime battery warranty. The car comes with free charging for the first year at public chargers via the eHub by MG app.