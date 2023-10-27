Scooter in a suitcase? Honda unveils Motocompacto EV that is foldable

What if you can fold your vehicle into a suitcase and carry away without bothering about parking space? Japanese auto giant Honda is offering such a solution with its new electric scooter called Motocompacto. The weird-looking suitcase-shaped electric scooter is Honda's tribute to one of its models from the past. It looks cool and is just about right for the short errands around your home. But it can set you back by more than ₹80,000.

Honda Motocompacto is inspired by the Japanese manufacturers Motocompo foldable scooter from the 1980s that could fit inside the boot space of a car. In Honda's own words, the foldable electric scooter is “Uniquely foldable, Motocompacto quickly transforms into its own compact, light, and stackable carrying case that’s easy to take along in a vehicle, on public transportation, or store in tight places."

The lightweight electric scooter, weighing around 19 kgs, makes it possible to be carried by hand. Honda says, the electric scooter is ideal for city travel, campus cruising, and recreational fun. The puny electric scooter, when folded, measures 742 mm in length, 94 mm in width and 536 mm in height. When in ride mode, the dimension of the Motocompacto electric scooter grows to 968 mm in length. The electric scooter comes with a wheelbase of 742 mm which remains constant.

According to the manufacturer, the Motocompacto is three times faster than average walking speed of a person. It can reach a top speed of 24 kmph. The scooter can also reach the top speed from nought within seven seconds. With just one seat on offer, the Motocompacto electric scooter can carry weight of up to 120 kgs, more than average weight of a person.

The foldable electric scooter features a front-wheel motor. It helps the Motocompact offer up to 0.6 bhp of power and 16 Nm of peak torque. The electric scooter also offers water resistance feature. The 6.8Ah battery pack offers a range of around 20 kms on a single charge. However, to recharge it fully, one may require up to three and a half hours using regular 110V charging socket.

First Published Date: