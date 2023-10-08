Pure ePluto 7G MAX electric scooter delivers over 200-km range

Electric scooter costs ₹114,999 (ex-showroom) while bookings have been opened
Deliveries of the scooter are slated to begin soon during the ongoing festive season
The scooter promises a range of over 200-km on a single charge
The EV comes with a host of advanced features such as hill-start assist and downhill assist
The retro-themed electric scooter is available in four different colour options
The scooter is powered by a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is mated to an electric motor
The motor is capable of churning out 3.21 bhp peak power
It gets a standard battery warranty of 60k kms and an extended warranty of 70k kms
The scooter is equipped with smart regenerative technology, claims the OEM