HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Okaya Ev Teases New Electric Scooter With 120 Km Of Range. Pre Bookings Open

Okaya EV teases new electric scooter with 120 km of range. Pre-bookings open

Okaya EV has introduced a new electric scooter in their portfolio. It is called Motofaast and the manufacturer has started accepting pre-bookings for it. Okaya EV Motofaast will be launched soon in the Indian market and as of now, the manufacturer has not announced the pricing. Having said that, it could be priced around 1.20 lakh ex-showroom.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Okaya EV Motofaast
Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast electric scooter in five colour options.
Okaya EV Motofaast
Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast electric scooter in five colour options.

The top speed of the Okaya EV Motofaast will be 70 kmph which is quite decent for day-to-day city usage. The scooter is rated for 8 degrees of gradability. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is claiming a riding range of 120 km on a single charge which means that it should be able to do daily commutes. The LFP battery pack is placed vertically under the seat while the second battery pack is placed horizontally under the floorboard.

Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast in five colour options. There is Cyan, Black, Green, Red and Grey. As of now, the Okaya EV has not revealed the peak and rated power outputs of the electric motor. Speaking of the electric motor, it is a hub-mounted unit.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Okaya Ev Faast (HT Auto photo)
Okaya EV Faast
₹ 99,999 - 1.14 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Faast F2b (HT Auto photo)
Okaya EV Faast F2B
₹94,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Faast F2f (HT Auto photo)
Okaya EV Faast F2F
₹83,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Faast F2t (HT Auto photo)
Okaya EV Faast F2T
₹ 84,999 - 88,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV Epluto 7G
₹83,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Hero Electric Ae-75 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-75
₹80,000* *Expected Price
View Details

The scooter comes with alloy wheels so it can be expected that there will be tubeless tyres on offer as well. Tubeless tyres do provide peace of mind while riding because they can be easily fixed as compared to tube-type tyres in which the person needs to take out the whole wheel to fix a puncture.

Also Read : Okaya EV offers free roadside assistance and accessories during festive season worth 5,000

The scooter also comes with a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen that should display the speed, odometer, trip meter, riding mode, time and battery percentage. Other features on offer are LED elements for the headlamp and turn indicators. The scooter also gets disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear which should perform better than the drum brakes. Suspension duties are being performed by telescopic forks in the front and shock absorbers at the rear.

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST
TAGS: city Okaya EV Motofaast electric vehicles electric scooters EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.