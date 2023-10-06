Okaya EV teases new electric scooter with 120 km of range. Pre-bookings open

Okaya EV has introduced a new electric scooter in their portfolio. It is called Motofaast and the manufacturer has started accepting pre-bookings for it. Okaya EV Motofaast will be launched soon in the Indian market and as of now, the manufacturer has not announced the pricing. Having said that, it could be priced around ₹1.20 lakh ex-showroom.

The top speed of the Okaya EV Motofaast will be 70 kmph which is quite decent for day-to-day city usage. The scooter is rated for 8 degrees of gradability. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is claiming a riding range of 120 km on a single charge which means that it should be able to do daily commutes. The LFP battery pack is placed vertically under the seat while the second battery pack is placed horizontally under the floorboard.

Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast in five colour options. There is Cyan, Black, Green, Red and Grey. As of now, the Okaya EV has not revealed the peak and rated power outputs of the electric motor. Speaking of the electric motor, it is a hub-mounted unit.

The scooter comes with alloy wheels so it can be expected that there will be tubeless tyres on offer as well. Tubeless tyres do provide peace of mind while riding because they can be easily fixed as compared to tube-type tyres in which the person needs to take out the whole wheel to fix a puncture.

The scooter also comes with a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen that should display the speed, odometer, trip meter, riding mode, time and battery percentage. Other features on offer are LED elements for the headlamp and turn indicators. The scooter also gets disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear which should perform better than the drum brakes. Suspension duties are being performed by telescopic forks in the front and shock absorbers at the rear.

