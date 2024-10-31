Royal Enfield teases electric motorcycle again ahead of debut. Key expectations

Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce its first-ever electric motorcycle on November 4. In the run-up to the same, the motorcycle manufacturer has started rolling out teasers on social media platforms. The latest video released by the auto company shows a shadow of the upcoming electric motorcycle being cast on the buildings of a metropolis, as it is being airdropped.

This theme is actually reminiscent of the Royal Enfield Flying Flea motorcycle concept being airdropped onto the battlefield during the World War. While the motorcycle manufacturer has not revealed much about the design and specifications of the upcoming electric bike, the teaser gives us a hint about it. It will come as the first electric motorcycle from any mainstream Indian two-wheeler manufacturer.

As the electric motorcycle of Royal Enfield is nearing its public debut, here are the key expectations from this EV.

Royal Enfield electric motorcycle: Fresh design language

The first-ever Royal Enfield electric motorcycle might look like it has taken inspiration from the current Classic range of motorcycles from the brand, but the production model would come carrying a completely new design philosophy, which would create an entirely new perception of the brand. The bike will come with a narrow profile, a girder fork, a battery pack and an electric motor. Also, it would run on skinny wheels with road-focused tyres. The electric bike would feature an all-LED lighting package. Expect its light weight to make the bike an easy-to-ride commuter.

Royal Enfield electric motorcycle: Key features

Royal Enfield motorcycles may not be as feature-packed as many other motorcycle manufacturers equip their products with, but the upcoming electric bike could come with a full-colour TFT, similar to the Himalayan 450. Besides that, it could come with some advanced technologies like a traction control system, multiple riding modes etc.

Royal Enfield electric motorcycle: Most expensive RE

The upcoming Royal Enfield electric motorcycle is expected to come as the priciest product in the brand's entire portfolio. Royal Enfield has not revealed anything about the pricing strategy for its upcoming electric motorcycle. However, considering the high cost of the battery pack and the premium positioning of the EV, it would be a costly motorcycle.

Royal Enfield electric motorcycle: City bike with around 100 km range

The Royal Enfield electric motorcycle should serve as a city runabout. Also, it would come promising at least a 100-kilometre range if not more.

